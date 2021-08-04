California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 227.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,193 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,587,077.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 63,774 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total value of $1,584,146.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,776,549. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $55.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

