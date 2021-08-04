California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of At Home Group worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of At Home Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOME opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. At Home Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,830 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. At Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

