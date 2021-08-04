California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,730 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Laureate Education by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.86.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

