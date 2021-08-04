California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 328 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Meredith worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Meredith by 9.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, raised their target price on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE MDP opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $45.24.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

