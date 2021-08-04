California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,949 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,269,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after purchasing an additional 262,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE:AXL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.