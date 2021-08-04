California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 2,880.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AZZ stock opened at $52.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

