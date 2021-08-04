California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

California Water Service Group has raised its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. California Water Service Group has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect California Water Service Group to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $142,960. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.