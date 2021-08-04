California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.66

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.59, with a volume of 4914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.25.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $190,704. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 283,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

