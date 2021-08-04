California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,300 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 868,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

In related news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,461 shares of company stock worth $142,960 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 640.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CWT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,444. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.14. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.29.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.70%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

