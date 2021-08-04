Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.11.

ELY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $58,902.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.