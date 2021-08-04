Canacol Energy (CNNEF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.82 million during the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNEF opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. Canacol Energy has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1669 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17.

CNNEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

