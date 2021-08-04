Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $436,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in LKQ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after purchasing an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in LKQ by 37.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in LKQ by 89.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.11 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.65.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

