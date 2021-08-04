Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,525 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,783,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,699,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,542,000 after acquiring an additional 348,646 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,061,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,498,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,769,000 after acquiring an additional 184,448 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,076,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,441,000 after acquiring an additional 181,841 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

