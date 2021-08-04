Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $386,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.43.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $546.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $522.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $559.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

