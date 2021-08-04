Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 12,130 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 170.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,174,000 after acquiring an additional 48,607 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 190,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after acquiring an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $299.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.81. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.75.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,667 shares of company stock worth $7,421,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.