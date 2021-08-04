Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 26,523 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,523 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,735 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of CHDN opened at $181.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $142.23 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

