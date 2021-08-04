Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $99.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

