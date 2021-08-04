Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
CU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.33.
TSE:CU opened at C$36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
