Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$36.33.

TSE:CU opened at C$36.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of C$29.96 and a 52-week high of C$37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35.

In related news, Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total value of C$113,778.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

