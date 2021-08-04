Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 5.3% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.53. 4,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,968,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.