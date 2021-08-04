Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

CAJ stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.41.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%. Research analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Canon by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 990,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 39,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 333,303.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 753,266 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 26.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 725,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after acquiring an additional 151,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canon by 87.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 342,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 159,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canon by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

