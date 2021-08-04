Canopy Growth (CGC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Canopy Growth to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 311.30%. Canopy Growth’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canopy Growth to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGC. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

