CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.24. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 45,976 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWX. Haywood Securities upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

