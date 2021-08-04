Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.09

Shares of Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.23.

Capita Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

