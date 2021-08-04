Capital One Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.58. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on Ovintiv to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.13.

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$32.13 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.84%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.