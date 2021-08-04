Capital One Financial Weighs in on NOV Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOV’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get NOV alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NOV by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NOV by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,860,623 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.