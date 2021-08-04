Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Downgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to “Hold”

Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. iA Financial cut shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.61.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

