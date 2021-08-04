Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CPXWF. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. iA Financial lowered shares of Capital Power to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Capital Power from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Capital Power stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

