Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) PT Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Capital Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.61.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

