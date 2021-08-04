Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1,663.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Progress Software were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

