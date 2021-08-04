Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,512 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,489.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 44,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 33,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $217.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.13 and a beta of 1.55. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

