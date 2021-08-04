Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 1,926 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,371,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,158,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

BATS IFRA opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.