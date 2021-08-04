Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 3,814.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProPetro were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 32,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 109,071 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ProPetro by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProPetro by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 173,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $791.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

