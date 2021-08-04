Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.15. 69,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,188. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.70 and a twelve month high of $147.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54.

