Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $40.69 Million Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 361.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 529,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,848 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $40,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.68. The stock had a trading volume of 205,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.98%.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

