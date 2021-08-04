Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,272 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Oracle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. 327,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $251.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,119,377,651.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

