Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 4,280,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $59.63. 3,234,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,122,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.54. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

