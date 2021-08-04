Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cardlytics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 5,297 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $540,982.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,432,923.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $352,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,674 shares in the company, valued at $28,156,901.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,069 shares of company stock worth $5,077,956. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $116.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.89 and a 1 year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 2.60.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

