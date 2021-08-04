Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$235.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark set a C$275.00 target price on Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.54.

Cargojet stock traded down C$7.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$183.66. 88,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,237. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$180.91.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The business had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$911,125. Also, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,385.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

