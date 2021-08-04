Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$245.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CJT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$230.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$248.08.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$190.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 891.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$180.91. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 449.53%.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.55, for a total value of C$254,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$203,385.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares in the company, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

