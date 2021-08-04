Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Position Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 134.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 28,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $20,605,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $205.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

