Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $204.54. 4,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,047. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $205.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,848,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,060,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,501,000 after acquiring an additional 25,339 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

