Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carter Bankshares in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $294,000. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

