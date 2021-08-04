Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “
Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Carter Bankshares Company Profile
Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
