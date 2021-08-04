Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. Carter Bankshares has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $16.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $294,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

