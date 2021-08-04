Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAS shares. CIBC increased their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.19 on Wednesday, hitting C$16.04. The company had a trading volume of 168,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,497. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9287853 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

