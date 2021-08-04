Caspian Trading Down 5.3% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $421,424.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00061856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015605 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00825915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00093905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00042978 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

