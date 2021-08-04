Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Price Down 4%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.30 and last traded at $42.31. 509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 61,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.09.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $604.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 17.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 60.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

