Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 979,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 139,049 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 72,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.50. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

