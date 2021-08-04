Catherine M. Szyman Sells 15,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $114.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.57.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.