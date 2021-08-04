Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.60

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.60 and last traded at $242.43, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.41 target price (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.38.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

