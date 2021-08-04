Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Hits New 52-Week High at $243.60

Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $243.60 and last traded at $242.43, with a volume of 252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVCO shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.41 target price (down from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.
About Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
