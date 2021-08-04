Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Argus

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Argus from $120.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of NYSE CBOE traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.25. The company had a trading volume of 84,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,915. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.31.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

